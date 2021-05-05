May 5 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson says she managed to keep Baby Yoda's name a secret from her boyfriend, New Jersey senator Cory Booker.

The 41-year-old actress discussed her experience playing Ahsoka Tano on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dawson portrayed Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2. In Season 2, Episode 5, Ahsoka uses the Force to learn that the beloved character The Child, aka Baby Yoda, is named Grogu.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dawson said it was difficult to keep the name secret from Booker and her family.

"I felt, like, a lot of pressure, honestly, keeping that on a tight lid when I got that script," Dawson said.

"Cory was dying to ... he loves spoiler alerts, so he's all over it. He wanted to have every detail, I gave him none," she added.

Dawson said it was exciting to know that Baby Yoda's name was going to be unveiled to fans.

"I think it was important to be able to share it with everybody and I wanted to get everyone's first reaction, because there's a lot of pressure," the actress said. "This was so exciting and I knew with [Ahsoka] having all this backstory and information it was going to be very watched."

Dawson confirmed Booker is a big fan of Star Wars.

"Any and every opportunity ... where he can lean into his Star Wars love, he does," she said. "He said 'May the force be with you' more than I have."

Booker shared a photo Tuesday on Star Wars Day of himself posing with a toy lightsaber.

"I just turned 8 years old when the original Star Wars came out. It was a movie that changed me. It inspired me; it made me believe in the power of underdogs in a righteous cause; it affirmed to me the limitless strength of committed friendships, and expanded my sense of the magic and mystery of the universe," Booker said. "And yes, The Force spoke to my burgeoning sense of faith and the connectedness of all things."

"May The Force Be With You... and May The Force always be Grace, Empathy, Kindness and Relentless Love," he added.

Dawson previously discussed her Mandalorian role on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January. The actress said she was fan-cast into the Disney+ series.