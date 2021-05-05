May 5 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, are calling it quits on their marriage.

Brittingham, 50, confirmed her separation from Eduardo Brittingham during Part 1 of the RHOD Season 5 reunion, which aired Tuesday.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen addressed Brittingham's behavior throughout the season and asked for her reaction to seeing herself on screen.

"This was a really tough season for me, and watching it back, I realized how much I hurt and how much I was struggling in my life," Brittingham said.

"As I watched that I realized how much in pain I was. My marriage was falling apart and I didn't want to admit it," she added. "After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."

Brittingham and Eduardo Brittingham have one daughter, Isabella. Brittingham also has three children from her previous marriage, son Alex and daughters Olivia and Sofia.

Brittingham announced her split from Eduardo Brittingham in an Instagram post Tuesday ahead of the reunion.

"As we go into tonight's episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate," Brittingham said. "He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful."

"We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it's going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we've shared with each other for so long," she added.

Brittingham joined RHOD in Season 4. The series co-stars Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Wescott and Tiffany Moon.