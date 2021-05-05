May 5 (UPI) -- Entourage alum Jerry Ferrara is a dad of two.

The 41-year-old actor welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his wife, Breanne Ferrara, last week.

Ferrara shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Breanne Ferrara and their newborn son. The couple also have a son, Jacob Michael, who turned two years old Wednesday.

"10:28pm on 4/30/2021 our family grew by 1! My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men!" Ferrara captioned the post. "To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be."

"To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You're the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received. I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I'll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!" he added.

Actors Bryan Greenberg, Kellan Lutz and Zulay Henao were among those to congratulate Ferrara in the comments.

"Congrats you guys!" Lutz wrote.

"Wow .... so beautiful! Congratulations on your boys," Henao said.

Ferrara and his wife announced in December that they were expecting their second child.

"It's been a rough year for sure. But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 of us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left..." Ferrara wrote on Instagram.

Ferrara played Salvatore "Turtle" Assante on Entourage, which had an eight-season run on HBO from 2004 to 2011. He returned for the Entourage movie, which opened in theaters in 2015.