Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/UPI

Meghan Markle (L) and Prince Harry greet well-wishers in Bristol in 2019. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will publish her first book in June.

Penguin Random House said in a press release Tuesday that Markle will release The Bench, a children's book inspired by the relationship between her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, on June 8.

The Bench explores the special bond between father and son -- as seen through a mother's eyes. The book will depict "shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons."

Markle wrote The Bench, which is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson. Markle will also narrate the audiobook version.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle said in a statement. "That poem became this story."

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," she added. "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Available to preorder now and on sale 6/8. https://t.co/uCuvabPJv3 pic.twitter.com/OZpNcVmyR4— Random House Kids (@randomhousekids) May 4, 2021

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and welcomed Archie the next May. The couple announced in February that they are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

Markle, Harry and their Archewell Productions are working on a number of other projects with Netflix and Spotify. Harry will executive produce Heart of Invictus, a docuseries about the Invictus Games coming to Netflix.

Markle and Harry will appear during Global Citizens' Vax Live event Saturday.