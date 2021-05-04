May 4 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan is laughing off reports that he fathered Maren Morris' baby.

The 44-year-old country music singer addressed a report that he is the father of Morris' 13-month-old son, Hayes, during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Sun published an article in April that said that Morris "gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020." The article has since been corrected to reflect that Morris welcomed Hayes with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

On Ellen, Bryan said he first heard about the report from his mom.

"So, I'm having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing,' which I don't know how she subscribes to an online gossip thing anyway," Bryan said. "And then she goes, 'It says you fathered Maren Morris' child. I go, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.'"

At the time, Bryan had recently released the song "Waves," which was co-written by Hurd. Bryan sent Hurd the article about Morris with the joking message, "Buddy, I think we need to talk."

Bryan then shut down the rumors for good on Ellen.

"I am not the father," he said while looking at the camera. "We can call Maury Povich or however y'all want to go about it."

Bryan released the deluxe edition of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here in April. He is also a judge on the reality singing competition American Idol.

Bryan said in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week that he is "back rocking" on American Idol after recovering from COVID-19.