May the 4th: A look at 'Star Wars' culture through the years

John Williams (R), watches C-3PO, a human-shaped, protocol droid, take a hand at conducting the Boston Pops during rehearsal. Williams wrote the score for all six "Star Wars" films. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Star Wars figurines are on display at American International Toy Fair in New York City on February 22, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, producer Kathleen Kennedy, director J.J. Abrams, cast members John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and Anthony Daniels attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Tokyo, on December 11, 2019. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Ridley, who plays Rey, signs autographs at the premiere for the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Tokyo, on December 11, 2019. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A cosplayer dressed as Luke Skywalker from "Star Wars" poses for a photo at New York Comic Con in New York City on October 3, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, a Stormtrooper, director Ron Howard, actor Alden Ehrenreich and Chewbacca attend the premiere for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Tokyo, on June 12, 2018. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

The team from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of their film at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Chewbacca arrives at a photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Hamill (C) is joined by actor Harrison Ford (L) and director George Lucas (R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018. Lucas, the created the Star Wars universe, of which Harrison and Hamill were in the original cast. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A Star Wars Empire TIE Fighter is on display at the American International Toy Fair in New York City, on February 17, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Chewbacca socks as he sits next to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City on September 20, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Captain Phasma takes a selfie with fans during a promotion event for the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Tokyo, on December 6, 2017. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

C-3PO (L) and R2-D2 attend a promotional event for the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Tokyo, on December 6, 2017. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A Sullustan character walks with the 501st Legion characters from Star Wars in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, on November 26, 2017. A notable Sullustan character was Nien Nunb, a pilot in the Rebellion. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

The 501st Legion characters from Star Wars are seen in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, on November 26, 2017. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Stormtroopers are seen in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, on November 26, 2017. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

A Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition is on display at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, on April 12, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Director Kevin Smith (L) and his daughter Harley Quinn Smith attend the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'" in Los Angeles, on December 10, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Star Wars characters march down Hollywood Boulevard during the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, on November 27, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama (L), along with an Easter bunny and Storm Troopers attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 2015. Pool photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

"Star Wars" movie fans participate in the annual Lightsaber Battle at Washington Square Park in New York City, on December 18, 2015. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" took in a record breaking $57 million at the U.S. box office for its preview showings on Thursday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Fisher, who plays Princess Leia, attends the premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in London, on December 16, 2015. Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Darth Vader and Storm Troopers attend the premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in London, on December 16, 2015. Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, attends the premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in London, on December 16, 2015. Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, attends the premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Tokyo, on December 10. 2015. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A security guard stands in front of a Star Wars Lego display at a shopping mall to promote the upcoming release of the new Star Wars movie in Beijing, on December 6, 2015. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers walk past a Lego replica of a Star Wars X-Wing Fighter on display at a shopping mall to promote the upcoming release of the new Star Wars movie in Beijing, on December 6, 2015. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

A young Washington Nationals fan looks at a model of R2-D2 on Star Wars Day during the Nationals game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A chocolate Darth Vader is seen during the inauguration of the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, on October 27, 2015. Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Busch Stadium head grounds keeper Billy Findlay drags the infield as Yoda rides on the back of his tractor on Star Wars theme night, before the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, on July 29, 2015. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A Darth Vader hot air balloon is prepared for flight at the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 25, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chewbacca plays with three-month-old Elsie Klopstein, of Germany, before the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on Star Wars Night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, on July 9, 2014. UPI/Bill Greenblatt | License Photo

Darth Vader prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals game in Chicago, on September 8, 2012. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Darth Vader and the rest of the characters from Star Wars walk down the hall way to meet with fans before the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals in New York City, on July 23, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Two children read a Star Wars book during the swearing-in ceremony for House Speaker-designate John Boehner, R-Ohio, at the start of the 112th Congress in the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2011. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Webb wears a Yoda backpack as he departs for the Padres bullpen before the start of the game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, on September 14, 2010. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, dressed as Darth Vader, and son Ethan, dressed as Boba Fet, celebrate Halloween in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 31, 2009. Pool Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/UPI | License Photo

People portraying General George Washington and his wife Martha look over a replica of Star Wars robot R2D2 during a ceremony for the reopening of the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2008. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Michael Bender (R) fills out a postcard on top of one of the U.S. Postal Service collection boxes which has been designed to resemble the R2-D2 in Los Angeles, on March 16, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Darth Vader walks down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on January 1, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Sander of Ellisville, Mo., draws little attention as he pushes his son Kane and daughter Veronicia while wearing a Storm Trooper costume during the Koman Race for the Cure, in St. Louis, on June 18, 2005. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

C-3PO addresses the crowd gathered in Time Square where M&M's brand candies unveils their Star Wars themed M&M's in New York City, on March 29, 2005. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Honoree John Williams, most noted for his work on the Star Wars movie and Indiana Jones movie sound tracks, arrives at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2004. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Mike Hardiman, dressed the a Darth Vader costume, supports George W. Bush outside the U. S. Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2000. The court begins hearing Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush's challenge of hand recounted votes in Florida. cc/cc/Chris Corder UPI. | License Photo

Hundreds of fans waited hours for admission to the new Star Wars movie in suburban Ohio, early May 19. Emily O'Kelley dressed up for the event at the Showcase Cinemas in Springdale, Ohio. iw/mw/Mike Williams UPI | License Photo