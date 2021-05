Rebel Wilson attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson is opening up about her fertility struggles.

The 41-year-old actress said Sunday on Instagram that she received some "bad news" in her endeavors.

Wilson shared the news alongside a photo of herself walking on a beach with a dark and cloudy sky overhead.

"I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," Wilson captioned the post.

"The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense... but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds," she added.

Actresses Sharon Stone, Chrissy Metz and Alexis Knapp were among those to voice support and encouragement for Wilson in the comments.

"Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons," Stone wrote.

"Sending love," Metz added.

"So sorry my love. Been through it," Knapp said, adding a broken heart emoji.

While discussing her weight loss journey in an Instagram Live video in December, Wilson said one of the reasons she decided to embark on a "year of health" was that she had been "thinking about fertility." She also shared that she was freezing her eggs.

"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy,'" the star said.

Wilson is known for playing Patricia Hobart in the Pitch Perfect movies. She hosted the dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect in 2020.