May 3 (UPI) -- Maria Menounos is mourning the death of her mom, Litsa Menounos.

The 42-year-old television personality confirmed Sunday on Instagram that her mother died Sunday after a battle with brain cancer.

Menounos shared the news alongside a photo of herself embracing her mom while lying next to her in bed.

"RIP mom," she captioned the post, adding a broken heart emoji. "god loved her so much he took her on greek easter."

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, actress Selma Blair and WWE stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were among those to voice their support for Menounos in the comments.

"Sending my Love, condolences and prayers! So sorry for your loss!" Strahan wrote.

"Beloved mother. Beloved daughter. Sending love knowing you are surrounded by it more than ever RIP," Blair added.

"RIP sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers," Nikki Bella said.

Litsa Menounos was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in 2016. Menounos said in a YouTube video in April that both of her parents were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and that her mom's brain tumor was growing.

"My mom was healthy until August of 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, otherwise known as glioblastoma," Menounos said.

"It's been a crazy few years for us but mom has been a total miracle," she added. "We don't listen to statistics in this house but they all said she had an average of six to twelve months [left to live]. Well, here we are almost five years later and she's had quality years."

Menounos is known for hosting Extra and E! News. She joined the WWE as an ambassador in 2013.