May 3 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese has given birth to her second son with husband Chris Buckner, the reality television star announced on Instagram.

Cortese posted photos of herself holding her newborn next to Buckner inside the delivery room on Sunday.

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby," Cortese said.

"Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! #boymom #bucknerpartyof4," she continued.

Cortese and Buckner already share 2-year-old son CJ together. The couple married in October 2017.

Cortese starred on MTV's Jersey Shore and its new version, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which wrapped up its fourth season in February.