May 3 (UPI) -- IHeartMedia and P&G announced on Monday that LGBTQ virtual relief benefit Can't Cancel Pride will return on June 4.

The event, which raises financial support for organizations that support that LGBTQ community, will air across iHeartRadio's social channels, prideradio.com, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app starting at 9 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

The show will be available on demand during Pride Month until June 30. The organizations that will benefit include GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

The first Can't Cancel Pride took place in June 2020.

Last year, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan Levy, Hayley Kiyoko, Kermit The Frog, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer, Nico Tortorella, Peppermint, Tituss Burgess and more made appearances, while Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Big Freedia with Tank and the Bangas, Katy Perry, Kim Petra, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin, Carla Morrison, John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells and more performed.

The lineup for Can't Cancel Pride 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks.