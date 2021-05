Cara Delevingne arrives for the launch party celebrating her fashion collection collaboration with Puma and Balmain in November 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ricky Martin walks the red carpet at the Univision 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show in February 2020. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Adam Lambert attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in March 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lena Waithe arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala in January 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Billy Porter arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 9, 2020. Porter appeared in last year's "Can't Cancel Pride" event, which is returning on June 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- IHeartMedia and P&G announced on Monday that LGBTQ virtual relief benefit Can't Cancel Pride will return on June 4.

The event, which raises financial support for organizations that support that LGBTQ community, will air across iHeartRadio's social channels, prideradio.com, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app starting at 9 p.m. local time.

The show will be available on demand during Pride Month until June 30. The organizations that will benefit include GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

The first Can't Cancel Pride took place in June 2020.

Last year, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan Levy, Hayley Kiyoko, Kermit The Frog, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer, Nico Tortorella, Peppermint, Tituss Burgess and more made appearances, while Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Big Freedia with Tank and the Bangas, Katy Perry, Kim Petra, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin, Carla Morrison, John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells and more performed.

The lineup for Can't Cancel Pride 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks.