The Broadway show "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at the Lyric Theatre closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the Bay Park Water Reclamation Facility in East Rockaway, New York on April 22. Pool photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

Broadway shows, which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March of 2020, are set to reopen in May. File Photo by Claire P./Unsplash

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City on April 23. Pool photo by Mike Segar/UPI | License Photo

The entrance to the Broadway show, "To Kill a Mockingbird," by Aaron Sorkin. Broadway shows, which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March of 2020, are set to reopen in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that capacity restrictions in New York City will be lifted on May 19, including Broadway theaters.

Restaurants, museums, movie theaters, retail stores and more will also be having their capacity restrictions lifted in New York City on May 19.

Advertisement

Cuomo mentioned that even though Broadway will be allowed to reopen on May 19, it doesn't mean shows will be taking place right away.

"Broadway for example has a schedule. They have to produce a play before they can sell the play, so there is a schedule for them. But from a capacity point of view, they can all reopen on May 19," Cuomo said.

In New York City giving a COVID update and making an announcement. Watch live: https://t.co/y2mtbDaQVJ— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 3, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio previously said in March that Broadway was aiming to reopen by the fall.

Broadway performances were initially suspended in March 2020 and then canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.