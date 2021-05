Kate Middleton (L) and Princess Charlotte arrive at Victoria Harbour seaplane terminal in Victoria, B.C. in 2016. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Kate Middleton (R) and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family shared on social media a new photo of Princess Charlotte in honor of her sixth birthday Sunday.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today," the post said.

Advertisement

The photo shows the smiling child with her long, blonde hair loose around her shoulders. She is wearing a floral print dress.

The portrait was taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, who married Prince William in 2011.

Charlotte is one of three children. Her siblings are Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3.

William is second in the line of succession for the British throne behind his father Prince Charles, eldest son of the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.