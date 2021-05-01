May 1 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner on Saturday shared photos on Instagram from her and pop star Joe Jonas' wedding in Las Vegas two years ago.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," Turner captioned the collection, which earned more than 1 million "likes" during its first 2 hours online.

The images show Turner, 25, in a white, satin jumpsuit and heels and Jonas, 31, in a grey suit. They are both wearing tinted sunglasses even though it appears to be night.

One portrait shows them kissing in a chapel and others show them partying with their loved ones.

The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.