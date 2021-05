Sophie Turner (R) and Joe Jonas arrive at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner (L) and her husband, musician Joe Jonas, attend the premiere of "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner (L) and Joe Jonas at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner celebrated their second wedding anniversary Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner on Saturday shared photos on Instagram from her and pop star Joe Jonas' wedding in Las Vegas two years ago.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," Turner captioned the collection, which earned more than 1 million "likes" during its first 2 hours online.

Advertisement

The images show Turner, 25, in a white, satin jumpsuit and heels and Jonas, 31, in a grey suit. They are both wearing tinted sunglasses even though it appears to be night.

One portrait shows them kissing in a chapel and others show them partying with their loved ones.

The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.