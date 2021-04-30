April 30 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Billboard confirmed Friday that Jonas, 27, will host the annual awards show May 23, following Kelly Clarkson's three-year stint as host.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles May 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

this is heaven ☁️ @nickjonas is the host of the 2021 #BBMAs let the countdown to may 23 at 8ET/5PT on @nbc begin !!! pic.twitter.com/TGRNZdmj18— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 30, 2021

Jonas confirmed the news with a video of himself holding a Billboard Music Awards statuette with a "Best Host Ever!" sticky note on it.

"Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow!" he joked in the caption of the post.

Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow! Tune-in May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC pic.twitter.com/mx0LIqXX2j— NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) April 30, 2021

Billboard announced the 2021 finalists for the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday. The Weeknd leads as a finalist in 16 categories, followed by DaBaby with 11 and Pop Smoke with 10.

Jonas is a member of the pop rock group Jonas Brothers. As an actor, he most recently starred in the big screen adaptation of Chaos Walking.

In addition, Jonas serves as a coach on the NBC reality singing competition The Voice. He will be replaced by Ariana Grande in Season 21.