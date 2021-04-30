April 30 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will release her first book in 2022.

The 36-year-old television personality will release Miss Me With That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths, a book of personal essays, in January.

Advertisement

Lindsay shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of the book's cover.

"So thrilled to finally be able to tell y'all that I have been working on my first book. MISS ME WITH THAT, a collection of personal essays, is available on 1.25.22, and I cannot wait for it to be in your hands," Lindsay captioned the post.

"Ya'll know I won't hold back... I'm telling MY story, sharing my experiences, and opening my heart," she said.

Miss Me With That will explore relationships, love, politics, race and more. Lindsay will also share her thoughts on becoming the first Black Bachelorette, along with details about her childhood, dating life and career in law.

"Told in the down-to-earth, no-nonsense voice she's become known for, Lindsay's collection will provide an intimate look at the life of one of reality TV's most beloved and outspoken stars, as well as advice and inspiration that will make her a role model for anyone who has ever tried to make sense of love and life and lost their way trying to do so," an official description reads.

Lindsay appeared as a contestant in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and later starred in The Bachelorette Season 13. News broke Tuesday that Lindsay is leaving her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which cuts her ties with the franchise.

Lindsay has criticized the Bachelor franchise for its lack of diversity efforts.