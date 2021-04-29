April 29 (UPI) -- Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby announced she is married to producer Jenney Shamash.

The 43-year-old posted the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"I would like to introduce all y'all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold," she wrote.

"We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it. For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality," she continued.

Gadsby's second Netflix special, Douglas, premiered in May 2020. Douglas is also the name of Gadsby's dog. The special was a followup to her acclaimed 2018 show Nanette.

Gadsby went on tour for Douglas in 2019 and also performed Off-Broadway.