April 29 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan says he's "back rocking" on American Idol following his bout with COVID-19.

The 44-year-old country music singer and television personality discussed his return to American Idol during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bryan returned as a judge on American Idol last week after missing the first live show due to a positive COVID-19 test. On The Tonight Show, Bryan said it was "a bummer" to come down with the virus.

"You know, like so many people out there, it was -- Like, I was one of those that, I mean, I was doing as good as I could," Bryan said. "Like, I really had done a great job at, you know, masks and all of that. And then to have that happen, it was a bummer."

Bryan said he "thankfully got through" his illness without severe symptoms and is happy to be back on American Idol.

"Kind of quarantined myself off in a part of the house. And it was pretty easy -- You know, pretty easy to get through as far as my symptoms," Bryan said. "But certainly glad I'm back in the chair now. I'm back rocking."

"Love the show this year, love the talent," he added. "I mean, we get a little redundant. I mean, we keep saying, 'Our talent's better than last year,' but, you know, we -- we've had producers, and we've had [host Ryan] Seacrest, who's been there since day one. I mean, he's pretty shocked and amazed at the talent."

American Idol is in its 19th season. Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie serve as judges.

Perry said in an interview with Good Morning America in February that Season 19 is "all about love."

"This season is all about love," she said. "And the fact that all you need is love. I think as a world we've experienced a little bit of a loss of love, not being able to be with the people we love."

Bryan released the deluxe version of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here this month. He performed the song "Waves" on Good Morning America following the release.