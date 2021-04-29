April 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police said Thursday they arrested five people in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker and the abduction of her French bulldogs.

Police accused James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, of the initial crime, charging them each with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and Jaylin White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Two others face one count each of accessory to attempted murder -- Harold White, 40, who is Jaylin White's father, and Jennifer McBride, 50.

Among those arrested was the woman who said she found the dogs and returned them for Lady Gaga's $500,000 reward, CNN reported.

The singer's friend, Ryan Fischer, was out walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs Feb. 24 when he was shot and two of the dogs -- Koji and Gustav -- were stolen. Fischer was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

Police said four of the of the suspects are "documented gang members."