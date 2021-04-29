April 29 (UPI) -- Elliot Page says his transition has given him a "newfound energy."

The 34-year-old actor discussed his transition as a transgender man in a clip of his upcoming interview with Winfrey on The Oprah Conversation.

In the preview, released Thursday on CBS This Morning, Winfrey asked Page what it feels like to walk around in his body following his coming out and transition.

"Well, it's this interesting dichotomy in a way, where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing and it also is just sort of the experience of, 'Oh, there I am,'" Page said. "And a part of me was like, 'Oh my god. Why was that so hard? Why?'"

Page confirmed he had top surgery and remarked on "how different" he felt after the procedure. The actor said his coming out and surgery have been a "freeing" experience."

"You and I talked about this on the Zoom," he told Winfrey. "Just sort of ... this newfound energy, because it is such a freeing, freeing experience."

Page's interview with Winfrey will stream Friday on Apple TV+.

.@TheElliotPage sits down with @Oprah for his first on-camera interview since coming out as transgender. This is truly a conversation you won't want to miss. Watch this special episode of #TheOprahConversation April 30 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/PPV0UmapGc— Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 28, 2021

Page came out as transgender in December.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the actor said.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he added. "I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page said in the March 29 issue of Time magazine that he is feeling "really excited" about acting after his coming out and top surgery.

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," he said. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Page will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman, on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. The series is in production on its third season.