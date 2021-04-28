April 28 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo will play a CIA lawyer in a new Netflix series by Alexi Hawley, creator of The Rookie.

According to a tweet by Netflix on Wednesday, Centineo's character "gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they clear her name."

Netflix landed the untitled espionage drama from Entertainment One and Hypnotic, according to Deadline. The show will consist of eight hour-long episodes with Hawley and Centineo as executive producers alongside Hypnotic's Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis.

While being shopped around several weeks ago, the show's working title was Graymail =- a term that refers to the threatened revelation of state secrets -= but Netflix hasn't set a firm title yet, Deadline reported.

Centineo's breakout came from Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before where he played Peter Kavinsky in the film adaptation of the Jenny Han novel.

He was awarded Best Breakthrough Performance for the role. He's also starring in the Dwayne Johnson DC/New Line film Black Adam, which is set for release on July 29, 2022 through Warner Bros.