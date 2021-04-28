April 28 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer is a new mom.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her partner, David Oakes, in January.

Dormer shared the news during Tuesday's episode of the That's After Life! podcast.

"It's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic -- get pregnant, have a baby," Dormer joked. "I feel like I'm probably being a bit of a cliché. She'll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years time one day going, 'Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'"

Dormer said she's "absolutely in love" with her baby girl, whom she called an "absolute joy."

"She's just three months and she's an absolute joy," the actress said. "People say, 'Your whole perspective on life will change and your whole set of value system' and you sort of roll your eyes and go, 'Yeah, yeah' -- and then you have one and you go, 'Oh. Wow!'"

Dormer and Oakes first met as co-stars in the West End play Venus in Fur in 2017. The couple were linked following Dormer's split from her ex-fiancé Anthony Byrne in 2018.

Dormer kept her pregnancy private.

Dormer is known for playing Anne Boleyn on The Tudors and Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones. She most recently starred in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.