April 27 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick says Toni Collette drew her to the new film Stowaway.

The 35-year-old actress discussed working with Collette on the Netflix sci-fi thriller during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Stowaway follows a spaceship crew (Kendrick, Collette, Daniel Dae Kim) on a two-year mission to Mars. The crew discovers an accidental stowaway (Shamier Anderson) and must make difficult decisions with limited supplies.

On Late Night, host Seth Meyers showed a clip from Stowaway and asked Kendrick what drew her to the idea of joining the film.

"I mean, Toni Collette, first of all. Like, the greatest," Kendrick said of Collette, an actress known for such films as The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine and Hereditary.

"That clip is actually -- like, the first take of that scene, me and Daniel Dae Kim turned to each other and we were like, 'Were you acting? I wasn't acting.' I was just like, 'Oh my God, Toni Collette is acting right in my face,'" Kendrick added.

Kendrick said Stowaway has "a simple premise" but asks difficult questions.

"If the four of us, the cast members, were, like -- how would you make that kind of decision? You know? And then I can't help but going, 'Well, I think box-office performance is probably a factor we should consider,'" the actress jokingly said.

"Toni is going with, like, critical acclaim and awards. And Daniel Dae Kim is like, 'Well, have any of you carried a TV show?'" she added. "Shamier is the newcomer. He wants a chance. we've all had careers."

Stowaway started streaming on Netflix last week. Netflix released a trailer for the film in March featuring Kendrick's character, Zoe, a medical researcher.