April 26 (UPI) -- New character Rivet leaps into action in the latest trailer for PlayStation 5 exclusive title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

PlayStation released the trailer on Monday and announced that a new State of Play livestream, which will further explore Rift Apart and a pair of indie titles, will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. EDT.

Ratchet and Clank find themselves separated from each other with Clank encountering Rivet in the clip.

Rivet is a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension who teams up with the titular heroes in order to take down the evil Emperor Nefarious.

Players will be warping through different dimensions as Ratchet, Clank and Rivet, shooting their way through colorful levels with an expanding arsenal of weapons.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to the PlayStation 5 on June 11. The State of Play livestream can be viewed on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.