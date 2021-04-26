April 26 (UPI) -- Actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry offered a message of unity in a time of division as he accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

"In this time, with all of the Internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, it is my hope that all of us will teach our kids from now on to remember to just refuse hate," Perry said.

"Don't hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican, or because they are Black or White, or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian."

Perry said he was grateful for his Oscar and dedicated the award to people willing to recognize the humanity in others.

"That's where healing happens, that's where conversation happens, that's where change happens. It happens in the middle," Perry said. "Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle, to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment and to help lift someone's feet off the ground, this one is for you, too."

Viola Davis, a nominee for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, presented the award to Perry.