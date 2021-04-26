April 26 (UPI) -- Auction company Sotheby's announced on Monday that Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype shoes have sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million through a private sale to sneaker investing platform RARES.

The sale has made the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes the most valuable sneakers ever and marks the first recorded sneaker sale for more than $1 million.

Advertisement

West wore the shoes at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 where he took the stage to perform "Hey Mama" and "Stronger."

The pair were made exclusively for West and signaled the start of a partnership between the rapper and shoe brand. West later took the Yeezy brand to Adidas in 2013 and continues to sell shoes through the company.

"We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record. The sale speaks volumes of Kanye's legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built, which has become an industry titan. Furthermore, it builds on the recent growth in Sotheby's sneakers, which is now offered across our Buy-Now marketplace, auction and private sales," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles said in a statement.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after close to seven years of marriage.

West released a surprise EP titled Emmanuel on Christmas Day.