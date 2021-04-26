April 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737
-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759
-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791
-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States/Civil War general, in 1822
-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896
-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899
-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904
-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922
-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927
-- Radio/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932
-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937
-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945
-- Rock musician Ace Frehley in 1951 (age 70)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 69)
-- Pop singer Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 62)
-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 54)
-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 53)
-- Rock singer Patrick Stump in 1984 (age 37)
-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 34)
-- Rapper Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in 1988 (age 33)