April 25 (UPI) -- Wildlife conservationist and television personality Bindi Irwin shared new photos of her infant daughter, Grace, on social media Sunday.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo. We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals," Irwin, 22, captioned the images of her first child.

Advertisement

Irwin, her husband Chander Powell, her mother Terri and her brother Robert all wear khaki uniforms as they run the Australia Zoo.

The family is carrying on the legacy of renowned environmentalist Steve Irwin, who was fatally injured by a stingray in 2006. He was 44.

Powell also shared a video of little Grace wearing her new outfit while lying on a blanket as tortoises walk near her head.