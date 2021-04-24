April 24 (UPI) -- "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested this week on a domestic violence allegation, multiple sources reported.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning in the Northridge area of Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, People reported.

Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes confirmed the time and date of his arrest but declined to offer further detail "due to victim confidentiality."

The former reality star is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 in a previous domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.

In May 2020 he pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, and was subsequently sentenced to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

"We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time," said a statement from Ortiz-Magro's attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, obtained by both People and CNN.