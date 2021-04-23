April 23 (UPI) -- The 93rd annual Academy Awards will honor excellence in film on ABC, Mortal Kombat will bring video game violence to HBO Max and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 will come to an end on VH1.

In addition, Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will conclude on Disney+, Discovery+ will explore the birth of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter on Crikey! It's a Baby! and A Black Lady Sketch Show will return to HBO with Season 2.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Cher & The Loneliest Elephant' -- Paramount+

Cher helps to rescue an elephant named Kaavan in this documentary, which is available on Paramount+. The music legend puts together a team of experts to relocate Kaavan from a zoo in Pakistan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

'Mortal Kombat' -- HBO Max

The popular video game series comes to life once again in a new adaptation, which comes to HBO Max on Friday. Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) is assembling Earth's greatest warriors to defend the planet in a high-stakes tournament. Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Lewis tan (Cole Young), Josh Lawson (Kano), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden) Ludi Lin (Liu Kang) and more star.

'We Broke Up' -- VOD

William Jackson Harper and Aya Cash portray a couple that has split before attending a relative's wedding in We Broke Up, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. The pair decide to keep their break up a secret during the wedding. Sarah Bolger and Tony Cavalero also star.

TV

'Shadow and Bone' -- Netflix

Jessie Mei Li is an orphan and soldier with the ability to manipulate the elements in Shadow and Bone, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The series is based on Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows from author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse series. Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young also star.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale -- Disney+

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's Marvel series is coming to a close Friday on Disney+. Mackie (Falcon) has received a new suit from Wakanda and will be trying to stop Erin Kellyman's Karli from setting off a bomb.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 13 finale -- VH1

The next Drag Race superstar will be crowned on the Season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1. Kandy Muse, Gottmik, Symone and Rosé will be competing for the top spot.

'Romeo and Juliet'

Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley are the latest stars to portray doomed lovers Romeo and Juliet in this filmed stage production of the classic Shakespeare play, which will air on PBS Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. Simon Godwin directs.

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Season 2 -- HBO

Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black are returning for a second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which arrives Friday at 11 p.m. EDT on HBO. Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend are joining the cast for Season 2. Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Omarion and other celebrities will guest star throughout the new season.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards -- ABC

The 2021 Oscars are taking place Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. Red carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Mank leads the field with 10 nominations including Best Picture and Actor in a Leading Role for Gary Oldman. Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are each nominated for six awards.

'Crikey! It's a Baby!' -- Discovery+

Discovery+ presents this special on the birth of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, which arrives on Sunday. Terri and Robert Irwin will also appear as they try their best to help Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell while continuing their conversation efforts.

'Top Gear' Season 30 -- BBC America, AMC+

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness race into a 30th season of Top Gear, which begins Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America and AMC+. The trio will be looking at the most iconic cars from the James Bond series and visiting the Scottish Highlands throughout the season.

Live Stream

Late rapper DMX will be honored during a live streamed memorial service, which airs Saturday on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. EDT. The private ceremony is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.