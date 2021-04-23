April 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Shock G, the frontman of group Digital Underground, has died at the age of 57.

Shock G, real name Gregory Edward Jacobs, was found dead in a hotel in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death to the New York Times.

Shock G's father Edward Racker confirmed his son's death to TMZ. A cause of death has not been announced. Racker says that an autopsy will be performed.

Shock G famously performed as his alter ego Humpty Hump on Digital Underground's biggest hit, "The Humpty Dance." The track appeared on the group's first album from 1990 titled Sex Packets, which sold one million copies.

Digital Underground also helped introduce the late Tupac Shakur. Shock G was a producer on Shakur's debut album 2Pacalypse Now and appeared on Shakur's 1993 song "I Get Around."

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest in Peace my Brotha Greg Jaconds!!! #digitalunderground," Digital Underground member Chopmaster J said on Instagram.

The official Twitter account for Shakur featured a quote from the later rapper about Shock G.

"'I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life..." Shakur is quoted as saying in 1995.

"Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive!" Bootsy Collins said on Twitter.