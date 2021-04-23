April 23 (UPI) -- The 93rd annual Academy Awards, which recognizes excellence in film, is set to take place live on Sunday.

Mank leads the field with 10 nominations including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role for Gary Oldman and Actress in a Supporting Role for Amanda Seyfried and Directing for David Fincher.

Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are each nominated for six awards.

The Oscars will not have a host for the third year in a row.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where: The Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Network: ABC

Online, live: ABC.com or the ABC app.

Musical performances: Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will be performing the five nominated original songs during the Oscar pre-show at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Presenters: Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya, Don Cheadle and Halle Berry will be presenting awards.

Top Nominees

Best Picture

The Father

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Gary Oldman Mank

Steven Yeun Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg Another Round

David Fincher Mank

Lee Isaac Chung Minari

Chloé Zhao Nomadland

Emerald Fennell Promising Young Woman