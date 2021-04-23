April 23 (UPI) -- Nick Carter says his new baby is still hospitalized and "not out of the woods yet."

The 41-year-old singer gave a health update on his third child with his wife, Lauren Carter, following complications at birth.

Carter shared the update Thursday evening on Twitter.

"Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk," the star wrote.

"Thank you again for your love and support. We see you," he added.

Carter also shared a video on Instagram of his 18-month-old daughter, Saoirse.

"Took this video of Saoirse before we left for the hospital. I miss our babies but we have to stay another night. We'll be home soon," he captioned the post.

Carter and his wife also have a 5-year-old son, Odin.

Carter announced the arrival of the new baby Thursday but said there were complications with the birth.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," he said on Instagram. "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

Carter and Lauren Carter announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

Carter is a member of the boy band Backstreet Boys. The group released a new song, "Matches," with Britney Spears in December.