April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Woman in the Window, a psychological thriller film starring Amy Adams, and the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy in May.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina Seasons 5-6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends Seasons 13-14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
Scarface
Sitting in Limbo
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original)
Milestone (Netflix Original)
Monster (Netflix Original)
May 8
Mine (Netflix Original)
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained (Netflix Original)
May 12
Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)
Oxygen (Netflix Original)
The Upshaws (Netflix Original)
May 13
Castlevania Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry (Netflix Original)
Haunted Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)
Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)
Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)
The Strange House (Netflix Original)
The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sadar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Neighbor Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Original)
Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Original)
May 27
Black Space (Netflix Original)
Blue Miracle (Netflix Original)
Eden (Netflix Original)
Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Original)
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Original)
Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Kominsky Method Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
Halston (Netflix Original)
Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original)
Master of None (Netflix Original)
Racket Boys (Netflix Original)
Ragnarok Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming soon:
Behind the Scenes: Shadow and Bone, April 28
Searching for the Sons of Sam, May 5
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
Hoarders Season 10
May 3
War Horse
May 5
Hangman
May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
May 10
Quartet
May 14
Sherlock Series 1-4
May 18
Trumbo
May 29
American Crime Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...