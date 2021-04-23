Tom Ellis stars in "Lucifer" Season 5, Part 2, coming to Netflix in May. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Woman in the Window, a psychological thriller film starring Amy Adams, and the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy in May.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina Seasons 5-6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends Seasons 13-14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T. Chase

Scarface

Sitting in Limbo

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Original)

Monster (Netflix Original)

May 8

Mine (Netflix Original)

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Original)

May 12

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)

Oxygen (Netflix Original)

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

May 13

Castlevania Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry (Netflix Original)

Haunted Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)

Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)

The Strange House (Netflix Original)

The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sadar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Neighbor Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Original)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Original)

May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

Blue Miracle (Netflix Original)

Eden (Netflix Original)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Original)

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Original)

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

Halston (Netflix Original)

Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original)

Master of None (Netflix Original)

Racket Boys (Netflix Original)

Ragnarok Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming soon:

Behind the Scenes: Shadow and Bone, April 28

Searching for the Sons of Sam, May 5

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May:

May 1

Hoarders Season 10

May 3

War Horse

May 5

Hangman

May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

May 10

Quartet

May 14

Sherlock Series 1-4

May 18

Trumbo

May 29

American Crime Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...