April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Halston.

The streaming service shared photos for the limited series Friday featuring Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.

Advertisement

One picture shows McGregor wearing a black turtleneck while sitting at a desk on the phone. Design sketches can been seen on a cork board in the background.

Other photos unveil Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, David Pittu as Joe Eula and Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo.

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, David Pittu as Joe Eula, and Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo at Studio 54 pic.twitter.com/5ikJQZ0wH6— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 23, 2021

Halston hails from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. The series follows Halston (McGregor) as he "leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame ... until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset... the name Halston itself."

Halston premieres May 14 on Netflix.

McGregor's last TV role was the dual roles of Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo Season 3.