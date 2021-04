Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys attend Macy's Passport Presents: Glamorama in 2013. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Nick Carter is a dad of three.

The 41-year-old singer confirmed Thursday that he welcomed his third child with his wife, Lauren Carter.

In his post on Twitter, Carter said there were "minor complications" with the birth.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," the star wrote. "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated," he added.

Carter had shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of himself praying while wearing a hospital mask and gown.

"Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. #fatherhood #prayers," he captioned the post.

Carter and Lauren Carter married in April 2014 and have two other children, son Odin, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

"Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises. #2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome," Carter wrote alongside a sonogram on Instagram.

Carter is a member of the boy band Backstreet Boys. The group released a new song, "Matches," with Britney Spears in December.