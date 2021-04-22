April 22 (UPI) -- Avatar director James Cameron says the film's sequels will take viewers into "whole new areas."

The 66-year-old filmmaker discussed Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

When asked how he can top Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron jokingly said he cries at the prospect.

"I cry. I just sit here at my desk and I cry, because there's no way," he said. "It's just too much pressure, dude, you know?"

More seriously, Cameron said the sequels will stay true to the original 2009 movie while taking viewers in a new direction.

"No, look, we just try to be kind of true to what people loved about the first film and take it into, you know, whole new areas, like a lot of our scenes are in the ocean. And so I'm combining things that I love, like making Avatar and going into the ocean. I love all that stuff," he said.

Cameron also executive produced the National Geographic docuseries Secrets of the Whales, which features narration from Avatar star Sigourney Weaver. The series premiered Thursday on Disney+.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked how Cameron feels about Avatar recently retaking the highest-grossing movie spot from Avengers: Endgame.

"Well, look, I mean everybody makes a big deal out of it, but the truth is what we really need to focus on is getting back to theaters," Cameron said. "Let's pray that the theaters are there after this pandemic and after this shift toward streaming -- not that I have anything against streaming."

"Let's remember that the movie theater is kind of a sacred experience for all of us. And let's get back out there when it's safe to do so," he added.

Kate Winslet, who will star in Avatar 2 and 3, said in an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December that she plays a "water goddess" in the new movies. The sequels started production in New Zealand in June 2020.