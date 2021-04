James McAvoy arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. He turns 42 on April 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tony Romo sits on the bench during the Cowboy's game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on September 18, 2016. Romo turns 41 on April 21.

Tony Danza (L) and Carol Kane arrive on the red carpet at the 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' world premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 Theater on March 1, 2016, in New York City. Danza turns 70 on April 20.

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926 (age 95)

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 89)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935 (age 86)

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 82)

-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 63)

-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 62)

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 51)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 42)

-- Former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J in 1982 (age 39)

-- Cctor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 17)