April 21 (UPI) -- Dave Chappelle is teaming up with rappers Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey on a new podcast.

The 47-year-old actor and comedian shared a trailer Thursday evening for the show, The Midnight Miracle.

The preview features Bey, aka Mos Def, saying a prayer in a voiceover.

"To the one who has created the all: You know us better than we know ourselves, and we know ourselves better than others know or pretend to know us," Bey says.

"So pardon us for our shortcomings, whether they be known or unknown," he asks. "Make us better than whatever they say, and do not make us responsible for whatever they say. Amen."

Deadline said The Midnight Miracle will be a salon style show featuring conversations, sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips, a musical soundtrack and guest interviews.

Chappelle, Kweli and Bey recorded the series during Chappelle's 2020 Summer Camp in the Shack and edited more than 100 hours of recorded content for the final product.

"Making a podcast isn't the obvious next move for me, but it's the right one. The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be," Chappelle said in a statement.

The Midnight Miracle will launch on Luminary in the coming weeks. Luminary will launch its new channel on Apple Podcasts in May.