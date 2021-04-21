Chrissy Teigen (L), pictured with John Legend, weighed in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split and discussed connecting with Meghan Markle on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2020. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The 35-year-old model and television personality weighed in on Kardashian and West's split during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were close friends with Kardashian and West. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.
On WWHL, Teigen was asked if Legend has kept in touch with West since the split.
"I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he is, he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye," she said.
Teigen said Kardashian is "doing okay" amid the divorce and "tried her best" during the relationship.
"I know Kim gave her all for everything, and it's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did," Teigen said of Kardashian and West. "I know she tried her best."
"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Teigen said of Markle. "She had written me about baby Jack and loss. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind and just as kind as everyone says she is."
On WWHL, Teigen said the interview was "very eye-opening" to watch. She confirmed she's spoken to Markle since but said Markle did not share any other details with her.
Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career
John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen and Legend arrive for the Declare Yourself "Rebirth of Citizenship" Inauguration Kick-off Event in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2009. Photo by Arianne Teeple/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the EA Sports Madden NFL 12 Pigskin Pro-AM in New York City on July 27, 2011. Teigen and Legend got engaged
later that year after dating for four years. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen poses on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2013. A couple months later, Teigen shared a photo gushing about her wedding with John Legend. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
"Sports Illustrated" cover models, left to right, Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal arrive on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House in New York City on February 18, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. The next month, Teigen shut down fat-shaming bullies on Twitter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen waves to fans when DKNY celebrates the launch of the new DKNY MYNY fragrance in New York City on August 19, 2014. Later that month, Teigen threw the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Later that year, "Lip Sync Battle" premiered with Teigen as host. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Teigen arrives on the red carpet at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration at Marquee in New York City on February 10, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Later that year, the couple donated to Planned Parenthood in the wake of a shooting in Colorado that took place in the vicinity of the organization. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) adjusts Teigen's dress on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. Her cookbook, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," hit shelves a few days before. Their first child, a daughter, Luna, arrived in April of that year. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. A few months later, Teigen shared photos from her family's vacation to Bali. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Afterwards, she and Legend attempted to play the game "Toilet Trouble." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. A few days earlier, Teigen said that Asian models are underrepresented in fashion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017. A few days later, Teigen spoke out about her struggle with postpartum depression in an effort to normalize the condition. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) watches Teigen arrive on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z in New York City on January 27, 2018. In May, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Miles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend speak onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The week prior, Teigen celebrated her husband's EGOT status with his Creative Arts Emmy win. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend kisses Teigen as they arrive for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12, 2018. Legend honored his wife with an emotional speech about her at the awards. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Zach Galifianakis, Teigen and Legend attend the premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" in Los Angeles on September 16, 2019. The month before, Legend and Teigen were confirmed to guest star as themselves on "The Simpsons." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Teigen mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant on Twitter that night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. Later that year, Teigen donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo