April 21 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian "gave her all" during her marriage to Kanye West.

The 35-year-old model and television personality weighed in on Kardashian and West's split during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were close friends with Kardashian and West. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

On WWHL, Teigen was asked if Legend has kept in touch with West since the split.

"I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he is, he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye," she said.

Teigen said Kardashian is "doing okay" amid the divorce and "tried her best" during the relationship.

"I know Kim gave her all for everything, and it's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did," Teigen said of Kardashian and West. "I know she tried her best."

Teigen also discussed her connection with Meghan Markle. She said Markle reached out to her after Teigen and Legend experienced a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Teigen said of Markle. "She had written me about baby Jack and loss. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind and just as kind as everyone says she is."

Markle is married to Prince Harry. The couple have a son, Archie, and are expecting their second child this summer. The couple said in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that racism partly drove them from the United Kingdom.

On WWHL, Teigen said the interview was "very eye-opening" to watch. She confirmed she's spoken to Markle since but said Markle did not share any other details with her.