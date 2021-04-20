April 20 (UPI) -- Late-night TV host Trevor Noah, K-pop group BTS and singer Billie Eilish are among the 2021 Webby Awards nominees.

The Webby Awards, an annual awards show that honors excellence on the Internet, announced its nominations Tuesday. The awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Advertisement

Noah is nominated for Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features) for The Daily Social Distancing Show, along with RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations, Run the Runoff Virtual Concert, Honor Her Wish and Black Entrepreneurs Day.

Noah is also up for Video Remixes/Mashups (General Video) for "Fox News is Worried About This Candidate" from The Daily Show, along with America, Wake Up, 31 Days of Stand-Up: A Holiday Fundraiser Livestream, The Office's Michael Scott Works from Home and If Cardi B Did the Sound Effects for Star Wars - Episode II.

South Korean boy band BTS is nominated for Music, General (Virtual & Remote) for its Innovative Virtual Concert 'Map of the Soul ON:E', along with Diplo vs. the World, Adult Swim Festival goes global, She Can STEM Concert and Moses Sumney's Live from Planet Afropunk.

In addition, Eilish is up for Viral, General Video (Video) for "Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year" for Vanity Fair, "#WouldYouHireTrump," "Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video," "Explaining the Pandemic to My Past Self" and "The Girls Have Spoken."

Other nominees include Jennifer Garner, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Kevin Bacon, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Oprah Winfrey and John Mayer.

Google is the most-nominated company with 22 nominations, followed by HBO with 20, Comedy Central with 19, Condé Nast with 16, National Geographic with 15 and Spotify with 14.

"Since its inception in 1997, The Webby Awards has celebrated inspiring Internet talent and visionary innovation," Webby Awards president Claire Graves said in a statement. "The 25th annual Webby nominees represent far more than innovation. Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected."

Winners will be announced during a virtual event May 18. Actress Jameela Jamil will host the ceremony, which will stream at WebbyAwards.com.