April 20 (UPI) -- Riz Ahmed is looking back on his "corny" proposal to his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza.

The 38-year-old actor recalled on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he proposed to Mirza, a novelist, during a Scrabble game.

Advertisement

Ahmed said he and Mirza were having a picnic in the park during the COVID-19 lockdown when he "popped the question" while playing Scrabble.

"Yeah, so I think she thought it was a joke ... she looked up and was like, 'You're joking,'" Ahmed said. "And she -- maybe the way that I proposed didn't, you know, didn't help because she's -- she's a novelist. She's amazing with words."

"So she loves a bit of Scrabble, so we were actually playing Scrabble. And I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up front, and I spelled out 'will you marry me,'" he shared. "Nice and corny."

Ahmed and Mirza later married at an intimate wedding.

"I guess one thing that's good about getting married in lockdown is it gives you a really good excuse for not having a really big wedding," Ahmed said. "That's the good upside to it."

Ahmed and Mirza married in their backyard at a "very chill, very intimate" ceremony with immediate family.

"And I mean, to be honest, it was kind of beautiful for that reason, you know? It was just very relaxed, very intimate, and you didn't have to worry about, like, making sure hundreds of guests are okay and loads of randoms just knocking about," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said in an interview with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in January that he first met Mirza "randomly" in New York while prepping for his role in the film The Sound of Metal.

"We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe, where we both turned up to write," he said. "We struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line."

Ahmed is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ruben Stone, a metal band drummer losing his hearing, in The Sound of Metal.