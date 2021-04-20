April 20 (UPI) -- Richard Ayoade will return to host the 2021 British Academy Television Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced Tuesday that Ayoade will host the awards show June 6.

Ayoade, a TV personality, comedian, writer, actor and director, previously hosted the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards. This year's ceremony will be filmed in studio and air live on BBC One.

"I have been asked if, this year, I could say I am thrilled to be back as 'host' and, reluctantly, I am willing to pretend that I am. They have assured me that as soon as the world returns to normal, they will get someone decent again," Ayoade joked.

In addition, BAFTA said actress, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo will host the British Academy Television Craft Awards on May 24. The ceremony will stream live on the BAFTA YouTube channel.

"I'm really excited to host this year's British Academy Craft Awards and celebrate all the amazing behind the scenes individuals that quietly make our favorite TV shows what they are," Ikumelo said.

BAFTA will announce the BAFTA TV Awards and TV Craft Awards nominations April 28 on its website and Twitter.

Ayoade is known for playing Maurice Moss on The IT Crowd, which aired from 2006 to 2013. Ikumelo is know for the series Famalam and will star in the Amazon Prime Video series A League of Their Own.