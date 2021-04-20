April 20 (UPI) -- Marvel's WandaVision leads the field with five nominations at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be taking place across two nights on May 16 and May 17.

The ceremony will be broadcast from the Palladium in Los Angeles on May 16 to honor the best in film and television. The network will then present the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17, which will focus on reality television.

Advertisement

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm leads all films with three nominations, followed by Judas and the Black Messiah with two. Emily in Paris, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Boys each earned three nominations on the television side.

RuPaul's Drag Race leads the unscripted categories with four nominations.

TWO nights, twice the fun! The #MTVAwards are back for an epic two-night celebration, May 16th and May 17th on MTV! pic.twitter.com/PAackAqTt5— MTV (@MTV) April 19, 2021

WandaVision, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris and The Boys are nominated for Best Show. Best Performance in a Show nominees include Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit, Elliot Page for The Umbrella Academy, Emma Corrin for The Crown and Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Soul and To All the Boys: Always and Forever are nominated for Best Movie.

Best Performance in a Movie nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Zendaya for Malcolm & Marie.

RuPaul's Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Legendary, The Challenge and The Circle are nominated for Best Competition Series. 90 Day Fiancé, Ex on the Beach, Love is Blind, Ready to Love and The Bachelorette are nominated for Best Dating Show.

The full list of nominees can be found on MTV's official website. Fan voting is now open through April 30.