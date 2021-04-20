April 20 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson celebrated her 42nd birthday with mom Goldie Hawn and other family.

The actress shared photos Tuesday from the Omakase dinner Hawn, 75, and her partner, Kurt Russell, hosted for Hudson's birthday Monday evening.

The pictures show Hudson, her husband, Danny Fujikawa, Hawn, Russell and other family and friends attending a backyard party. Guests enjoyed Omakase offerings and sake from Shibumi and Imari.

"Mama and Pa hosted the best bday din and it was such a treat to safely gather. What a joy to be together like this. Thank you @shibumidtla @imari.la for a beautiful Omakase dinner and sake pairing!" Hudson captioned the post.

"Sending love to everyone who has been so kind as to send me messages and blessings," she added. "What a joyful day."

Hawn wished Hudson a happy birthday with a message and throwback photo on Instagram. The picture shows Hawn embracing Hudson as they sit together on top of a fake cow.

"Happy birthday my precious girl @katehudson. I love you as big as the universe," Hawn wrote.

Hudson shared a video earlier in the day of Rani Rose, her 2-year-old daughter with Fujiwaka, singing her "Happy Birthday." Hudson also has a 17-year-old son, Ryder, with Chris Robinson and a 9-year-old son, Bingham, with Matt Bellamy.

Hudson is Hawn's daughter with Bill Hudson. Hawn also has a son, Oliver Hudson, 44, with Bill Hudson and a son, Wyatt Russell, 34, with Russell. Hawn and Russell have been in a relationship since 1983.

Hudson and Hawn wished Russell a happy birthday in March.