April 19 (UPI) -- The NFL has inked an exclusive, multi-year podcast deal with iHeartMedia, the two organizations announced on Monday.

The partnership will launch the NFL's podcast network with iHeartMedia.

NFL podcasts will distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network such as existing shows Around the NFL, Move the Sticks, NFL Fantasy Football, Huddle and Flow, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room, Good Morning Football and NFL Legends.

Two dozen new, original podcasts will also be developed.

NFL Films will utilize content from the NFL's archives for new shows. New podcasts will also focus on NFL history, inside access and more.

The first new, original podcasts will be in progress by the summer, before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The 2021 NFL Draft is taking place April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.

"Podcasts are an increasingly important way to reach fans and a compelling way to tell NFL stories. We look forward to partnering with iHeartMedia to bring the NFL Podcast Network to life and deliver our podcast content seamlessly to fans on their platform and anywhere podcasts are consumed," Kevin LaForce, senior vice president, media strategy and business development said in a statement.