April 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 84)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 75)

-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 59)

-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 53)

-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 43)

-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 40)

-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 39)

-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 34)