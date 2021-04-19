April 19 (UPI) -- Drew Sidora says she doesn't regret running at LaToya Ali during their fight on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The actress and television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Ali is "lucky" she was held back during their altercation in the Season 13 finale.

Sunday's RHOA showed Sidora and Ali clash over Sidora's insistence that Ali is dating Prophet Lott. Sidora and Ali had a near-physical altercation after Ali threw a wig at Sidora during Cynthia Bailey's holiday party. Sidora rushed at Ali but was held back by two men.

On WWHL, Sidora addressed the fight while playing a game where she was asked if she regrets certain situations in her first season of RHOA. Sidora said she does not regret running at Ali.

"Oh, absolutely not, and she's lucky that I was held back, because she threw something at my head. I could have pressed charges," Sidora said.

"Where I come from, that was my reaction. You don't just get to throw things and me just sit there," she added.

Sidora did say she regrets bringing a wig to Bailey's white elephant gift exchange, where everyone was instructed to bring a $1,000 gift.

"I'll own that one. I could've brought something different," she said. "I wanted to talk about it, put it on the table. But I could've also brought something else, and so I do own that."

Sidora appeared on WWHL with her friend and RHOA co-star Porsha Williams. Williams answered questions about Kenya Moore, with whom she's had issues throughout the season.

When asked if she thinks Moore will ever pursue her crush on Ali, Williams said she doesn't think Ali is interested in Moore.

RHOA stars Sidora, Williams, Moore, Bailey and Kandi Burruss. Part 1 of the Season 13 reunion will air Sunday, April 25.