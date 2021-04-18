April 18 (UPI) -- Tom Felton paid tribute this weekend to the late Helen McCrory, the actress who played his mother in the Harry Potter film franchise.

McCrory died of cancer Friday. She was 52.

She is survived by her husband, Billions and Homeland actor Damian Lewis. They have two children.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly -- I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much -- on & off screen," Felton, 33, who played Draco Malfoy to McCrory's Narcissus in the fantasy blockbusters, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"She was always relentlessly herself -- razor sharp wit -- silver tongued -- kind & warm hearted -- she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone -- thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."

Felton's post has gotten more than 2.5 million "likes."

Jason Issacs, 57, who played Narcissus' husband and Draco's father Lucius, also mourned his co-star's death.

"Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma, 'I think I've just met the greatest actress I've ever seen.' After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don't think that any more... I know it," Isaacs said in his own Instagram post.

"Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They've lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."