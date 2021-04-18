April 18 (UPI) -- Alma Wahlberg, TV personality and the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, has died at the age of 78.

Her sons announced the sad news Sunday.

Advertisement

No cause of death was given, but Alma, the mother of 12 and co-star of the reality TV series Wahlburgers, had been battling dementia.

Wahlburgers ran 10 seasons 2014-19 and chronicled the family business, a popular chain of casual dining restaurants.

"My angel. Rest in peace," Mark, 49, captioned a Twitter photo of his mother.

Donnie, 51, posted a longer message about Alma on Instagram.

"I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie wrote.

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people -- combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from -- undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known.I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue. Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times."