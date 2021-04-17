April 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., a new animated series featuring Patton Oswalt, and Shrill Season 3 in May.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in May:

May 1

Are You the One? Seasons 4-6

Bad Girls Club Seasons 7, 9, 10, 15

Blind Date Season 1

Dating #NoFilter Seasons 1-2

I Am Cait Season 2

Married to Medicine Seasons 1-6

Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-6

Texicanas Season 1

(500) Days of Summer

The A-Team

The Age of Adaline

Almost Famous

An Elephant's Journey

Any Given Sunday

The Assassin

Betrayed

Blast from the Past

Blue Chips

Bound

Burning

The Crazies

Cyrus

Dances with Wolves

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

Dinosaur 13

Fascination

Goodnight Mommy

Grace of Monaco

Grudge Match

Gundala

Hannibal Rising

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

The Haunting in Connecticut

Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I Am Legend

I Love You Phillip Morris

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Iron Giant

Knowing

Lost in Hong Kong

Lucky Number Slevin

Machete

The Man from Nowhere

Midnight Heat

Once Upon a Time in the West

One Fine Day

The Outsider

Predator

Predator 2

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Sahara

Shattered

The Spy Next Door

Step Up 2: The Streets

Step Up 3D

Train to Busan

True Lies

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vantage Point

The Virgin Suicides

The Wailing

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

We Were Soldiers

What's Love Got to Do with It

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

May 2

Flight

The Iron Lady

May 3

The Legend of Baron To'a

May 4

Pikwik Pack Season 1A

Love Sarah

May 5

Shadow in the Cloud

Skyfall

Warrior

May 6

The Unicorn

May 7

Shrill Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Little Fish

May 9

Robot & Frank

May 10

Wander Darkly

May 13

Saint Maud

Some Kind of Heaven

May 14

MLK/FBI

May 15

A Perfect Ending

Cowboys

Good Kisser

Mosquita Y Mari

Reaching for the Moon

The Mountain Between Us

Tru Love

May 18

Supernova

May 19

Red Dawn

May 21

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon

May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance Season 1

Escape from the City Season 1

Farmer Wants a Wife Seasons 7-10

May 26

Mr Inbetween Season 3 Premiere

May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type Season 5 Premiere

The Bachelor Seasons 20, 23

The Bachelorette Season 12

May 28

Plan B (Hulu Original)

The Vigil

May 31

The Donut King

The One I Love

The World to Come

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in May:

May 9

Gone Girl

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Victor Frankenstein

May 14

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Love, Simon

May 17

I Don't Know How She Does It

May 28

The Mighty Ducks

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Intrigo: Death of an Author

May 30

Reservoir Dogs

May 31

28 Weeks Later

Almost Famous

Any Given Sunday

Betrayed

Big Daddy

Bug

Cinderfella

Dances with Wolves

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Downhill Racer

Fascination

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Judge Dredd

Just Married

Life of Crime

Malcolm X

Midnight Heat

One Fine Day

Patriot Games

Phase IV

Regarding Henry

Sahara

Shattered

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Some Kind of Wonderful

Soul Surfer

Starsky & Hutch

The 13th Warrior

The Bellboy

The Color Purple

The Descent

The Family Stone

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

The Great Debaters

The Last Face

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Program

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spirit

The Tenant

The Terminal

Traitor

True Confessions

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vanilla Sky

Waiting to Exhale

You've Got Mail

Young Frankenstein