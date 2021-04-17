April 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., a new animated series featuring Patton Oswalt, and Shrill Season 3 in May.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in May:
May 1
Are You the One? Seasons 4-6
Bad Girls Club Seasons 7, 9, 10, 15
Blind Date Season 1
Dating #NoFilter Seasons 1-2
I Am Cait Season 2
Married to Medicine Seasons 1-6
Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-6
Texicanas Season 1
(500) Days of Summer
The A-Team
The Age of Adaline
Almost Famous
An Elephant's Journey
Any Given Sunday
The Assassin
Betrayed
Blast from the Past
Blue Chips
Bound
Burning
The Crazies
Cyrus
Dances with Wolves
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
Dinosaur 13
Fascination
Goodnight Mommy
Grace of Monaco
Grudge Match
Gundala
Hannibal Rising
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
The Haunting in Connecticut
Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I Am Legend
I Love You Phillip Morris
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Iron Giant
Knowing
Lost in Hong Kong
Lucky Number Slevin
Machete
The Man from Nowhere
Midnight Heat
Once Upon a Time in the West
One Fine Day
The Outsider
Predator
Predator 2
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Sahara
Shattered
The Spy Next Door
Step Up 2: The Streets
Step Up 3D
Train to Busan
True Lies
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vantage Point
The Virgin Suicides
The Wailing
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
We Were Soldiers
What's Love Got to Do with It
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
May 2
Flight
The Iron Lady
May 3
The Legend of Baron To'a
May 4
Pikwik Pack Season 1A
Love Sarah
May 5
Shadow in the Cloud
Skyfall
Warrior
May 6
The Unicorn
May 7
Shrill Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Little Fish
May 9
Robot & Frank
May 10
Wander Darkly
May 13
Saint Maud
Some Kind of Heaven
May 14
MLK/FBI
May 15
A Perfect Ending
Cowboys
Good Kisser
Mosquita Y Mari
Reaching for the Moon
The Mountain Between Us
Tru Love
May 18
Supernova
May 19
Red Dawn
May 21
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 22
Neat: The Story of Bourbon
May 25
Baewatch: Parental Guidance Season 1
Escape from the City Season 1
Farmer Wants a Wife Seasons 7-10
May 26
Mr Inbetween Season 3 Premiere
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type Season 5 Premiere
The Bachelor Seasons 20, 23
The Bachelorette Season 12
May 28
Plan B (Hulu Original)
The Vigil
May 31
The Donut King
The One I Love
The World to Come
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in May:
May 9
Gone Girl
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Victor Frankenstein
May 14
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Love, Simon
May 17
I Don't Know How She Does It
May 28
The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Intrigo: Death of an Author
May 30
Reservoir Dogs
May 31
28 Weeks Later
Almost Famous
Any Given Sunday
Betrayed
Big Daddy
Bug
Cinderfella
Dances with Wolves
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Downhill Racer
Fascination
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Judge Dredd
Just Married
Life of Crime
Malcolm X
Midnight Heat
One Fine Day
Patriot Games
Phase IV
Regarding Henry
Sahara
Shattered
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Some Kind of Wonderful
Soul Surfer
Starsky & Hutch
The 13th Warrior
The Bellboy
The Color Purple
The Descent
The Family Stone
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Ghost Writer
The Gift
The Great Debaters
The Last Face
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners
The Patsy
The Program
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spirit
The Tenant
The Terminal
Traitor
True Confessions
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vanilla Sky
Waiting to Exhale
You've Got Mail
Young Frankenstein